Facebook revamps 'privacy checkup' to help manage data settings

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
As Facebook begins to navigate new privacy laws, the company is updating its "privacy checkup" feature to make it easier for people to control how their data is used.

While the original version of the feature, launched in 2014, was primarily meant to help people control who could see their Facebook posts and profile, the...
Recent related videos from verified sources

YouTube to Limit Data Collection on Children's Videos [Video]YouTube to Limit Data Collection on Children's Videos

YouTube's rule change to begin in the new year is designed to comply with a federal crackdown on privacy.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:22Published

California's Groundbreaking Privacy Law Gives Consumers More Control Over Data [Video]California's Groundbreaking Privacy Law Gives Consumers More Control Over Data

Californians are about to get a groundbreaking new privacy law to protect their data online and on their phones. Sharon Chin reports. (12-29-2019)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook revamps Privacy Checkup with more granular account controls

Facebook has given Privacy Checkup a fresh coat of paint and an overall upgrade, which makes it more helpful when it comes to keeping your account secure. When...
engadget

Facebook rolls out 4 new privacy features

The new features in Privacy Checkup tool will help users enhance account security and control how their information is used. Facebook will rollout the update...
Hindu

