Dell's UFO concept is like a Nintendo Switch with the power of an Alienware PC

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
What if your PC games were as portable as your Switch? That's the idea of Dell's new UFO concept, which crams a full gaming PC into a portable handheld device. 

Dell is showing off the Alienware-branded concept at CES as an early look at what its portable gaming PC might look like. The handheld device has an 8-inch display...
Alienware's Concept UFO prototype imagines a gaming PC that's shaped like a Nintendo Switch

Alienware's Concept UFO prototype imagines a gaming PC that's shaped like a Nintendo SwitchAlienware is best known for its beefy gaming laptops and preconfigured desktop rigs, but at CES 2020, the company showed off a wild new prototype, the Concept...
The Verge

Dell's 'Concept UFO' is a wild Switch-like portable gaming PC

We're in a strange new era of personal computing, one where our machines can twist into tablets, weigh just a few pounds, and pack in multiple screens. At CES,...
engadget

