Dell's UFO concept is like a Nintendo Switch with the power of an Alienware PC
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
What if your PC games were as portable as your Switch? That's the idea of Dell's new UFO concept, which crams a full gaming PC into a portable handheld device.
Dell is showing off the Alienware-branded concept at CES as an early look at what its portable gaming PC might look like. The handheld device has an 8-inch display...
