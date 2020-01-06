Republican Congressman tweets a Photoshopped picture of Obama meeting the Iranian president
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Folks, we're six days into 2020 and the clowns are already showing themselves. A U.S. Congressman shared a fake image of President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian president Hassan Rouhani.
Paul Gosar, a Republican who represents Arizona, tweeted the Photoshopped image on Monday. As CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski...
WASHINGTON — A U.S. government website was targeted by a group of Iranian hackers on Saturday January 4, amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the killing of Qassim Suleimani, a high ranking Iranian commander.
According to AFP, the Federal Depository Library Program's website was...
