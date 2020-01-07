Forks down: John McAfee reneges on promise to ‘eat his dick’ if Bitcoin fails to hit $1M

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

In 2017, John McAfee, the antivirus magnate, got a little caught up in Bitcoin’s hype cycle. When asked if Bitcoin would reach $500,000 in value within three years, McAfee responded: “if not, I will eat my dick on national television.” He then doubled down on the bet, saying his models predicted Bitcoin to hit $1,000,000 by 2020. And if he was wrong, he’d still eat his dick. Being a bunch of juvenile delinquents running a tech publication, we were excited about the possibilities. On the one hand, we get widespread adoption of a decentralized currency. On the other, we get…



