CES 2020: Impossible Foods Is Taking On Pork

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
It was bound to happen. With the success of Impossible Burger, Impossible Foods has moved on to the next logical meat replacement products: Impossible Sausage and Impossible Pork. According to Business Insider, “Impossible Foods will be testing its first sausage product at 139 Burger King restaurants at the end of the month, located in Savannah,…

The post CES 2020: Impossible Foods Is Taking On Pork appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020

Chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 00:27

 A chef cooks with Impossible Pork at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Impossible Foods, the company best known for their meatless burgers that &quot;bleed,&quot; announced a new plant-based pork product at the event on Monday.

