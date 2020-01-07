Lenovo put an e-ink display on the lid of its ThinkBook Plus laptop, and it’s kinda genius

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Lenovo has a bunch of interesting laptops at this year’s CES trade show, including one with 5G support, a Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, and a $2,500 foldable ThinkPad. The one that’s caught my attention is a simpler dual-display affair — the ThinkBook Plus — which has an e-ink screen screen on the lid. The second 10.8-inch display (which is similar to the monochrome screen on an ebook reader) shows you calendar and email notifications from Microsoft Outlook, displays ebooks via Amazon’s Kindle app, and best of all, lets you take notes using an included stylus — all without ever…



This story continues at The Next Web



