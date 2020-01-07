Global  

Lenovo put an e-ink display on the lid of its ThinkBook Plus laptop, and it’s kinda genius

Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Lenovo put an e-ink display on the lid of its ThinkBook Plus laptop, and it’s kinda geniusLenovo has a bunch of interesting laptops at this year’s CES trade show, including one with 5G support, a Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, and a $2,500 foldable ThinkPad. The one that’s caught my attention is a simpler dual-display affair — the ThinkBook Plus — which has an e-ink screen screen on the lid. The second 10.8-inch display (which is similar to the monochrome screen on an ebook reader) shows you calendar and email notifications from Microsoft Outlook, displays ebooks via Amazon’s Kindle app, and best of all, lets you take notes using an included stylus — all without ever…



Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus | Hands-On at CES 2020 03:39

 The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a 13.3-inch laptop with a 10.8-inch e-ink display on its lid for notifications or to take notes. It's a good idea, but the execution needs work.

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus adds a secondary E Ink display to help you focus

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus is a 13-inch notebook with an additional 10-inch E Ink display on the outside of the chassis, serving as a workspace for those who don't...
PC World

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus is a laptop that doubles as a Kindle

It wouldn't be CES if Lenovo didn't have a bevy of new laptops to announce, but I can't say we saw the company's new ThinkBook Plus coming. On one level, it's...
engadget

