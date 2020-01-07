Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience

Mashable Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Jane Fonda has been arrested five times since she started Fire Drill Fridays. ICYMI, the Grace and Frankie actor has been engaging in civil disobedience in weekly demonstrations at Capitol Hill in an effort to demand action from lawmakers on the climate emergency. Inspired by the youth climate strikes, Fonda told Stephen Colbert...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest [Video]Lily Tomlin arrested at Jane Fonda's latest protest

Lily Tomlin was apparently arrested during a protest in Washington, D.C.?She became the latest celebrity to be taken into custody for participating in her Grace and Frankie co-star Jane Fonda’s..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Sally Field Arrested While Attending Jane Fonda's Weekly Climate Change Protest [Video]Sally Field Arrested While Attending Jane Fonda's Weekly Climate Change Protest

Actress Sally Field was arrested Friday during Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protest outside the U.S. Capitol.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jane Fonda Gives Stephen Colbert Advice on Getting Arrested for Protesting!

Jane Fonda has a few helpful tips about getting arrested for protesting! While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday (January 6),...
Just Jared

Sam Waterston arrested during Jane Fonda's climate change protest; Fonda avoids arrest

Actor Sam Waterston was arrested for a second time at Jane Fonda's weekly climate change protests. Fonda avoids arrest this time.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience https://t.co/6Rc58WmLnt via @vilnis11… https://t.co/6gR1JGVWhp 47 minutes ago

northcoaster

northcoaster Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience - Mashable https://t.co/Qwdvs2AabN 2 hours ago

uofmkid454

uofmkid454 Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience https://t.co/uKMrE89Ot6 via @mashable 3 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Jane Fonda opens up about being arrested five times during #FireDrillFridays protests https://t.co/AM2yEvRm8j 3 hours ago

karenjackie

Karen Jackie Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience https://t.co/TwcT8N2k2J 3 hours ago

Aramiths

Matt. RT @mashableAU: Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience https://t.co/wLWhv2Ia11 https://t.co/EG9zu8y1… 5 hours ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience https://t.co/EOu8OIf7Kz 6 hours ago

tooonedin

Sarafina RT @ETCanada: .@Janefonda talks to #StephenColbert about being arrested five times during the #FireDrillFridays protests https://t.co/AM2yE… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.