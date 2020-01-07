Jane Fonda offers advice for climate activists engaging in civil disobedience

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Jane Fonda has been arrested five times since she started Fire Drill Fridays. ICYMI, the Grace and Frankie actor has been engaging in civil disobedience in weekly demonstrations at Capitol Hill in an effort to demand action from lawmakers on the climate emergency. Inspired by the youth climate strikes, Fonda told Stephen Colbert... 👓 View full article

