BAFTA head responds to backlash over lack of diversity in 2020 nominations

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The 2020 BAFTA nominations are out, and have landed with an infuriating thud.



The nominees for the 73rd British Academy Film Awards were announced on Tuesday to public criticism over the lack of nods for people of colour and women.



The backlash prompted the chair of BAFTA’s film committee, Marc Samuelson, to admit the... 👓 View full article

