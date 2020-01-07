Sonos sues Google for allegedly stealing patented tech

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

It only took seven days, but we've got the first big tech fight of 2020 on our hands.



While the entire tech world is in Las Vegas for CES, Sonos sued Google for patent infringement, The New York Times reported. The speaker company claims Google stole Sonos tech to power its own popular wireless speakers, after the two... 👓 View full article

