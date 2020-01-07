Global  

Sonos sues Google for allegedly stealing patented tech

Mashable Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
It only took seven days, but we've got the first big tech fight of 2020 on our hands.

While the entire tech world is in Las Vegas for CES, Sonos sued Google for patent infringement, The New York Times reported. The speaker company claims Google stole Sonos tech to power its own popular wireless speakers, after the two...
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Chips In Overdrive: Gottlieb’s 2020 Tech Horizon

Chips In Overdrive: Gottlieb’s 2020 Tech Horizon 03:56

 If you thought you knew technology, think again. Whilst software has reigned in a predictable pattern over the last few years, engineers are now on the cusp of applying several breakthroughs that are all about physical innovation. Irwin Gottlieb knows it. The WPP advisor, INVIDI board member and...

