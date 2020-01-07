Global  

Few Households Have Taken the Gigabit Broadband Leap

E-Commerce Times Tuesday, 7 January 2020
Few Households Have Taken the Gigabit Broadband LeapIncreasing numbers of connected devices in the home and greater consumption of streaming media are driving consumer demand for faster broadband speeds. In recent years providers have introduced greater service speeds, bundles and pricing models to address widespread consumer churn. The service speed average among U.S. broadband households has increased steadily over the last four years.
