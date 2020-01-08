Global  

Mind-blowing Delta board shows 100 passengers personalized flight details at the same time

Mashable Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
I witnessed magic at the Delta Airline booth at CES.

The Parallel Reality board is a digital display that defies logic showing different viewers different information while everyone is looking AT THE SAME SCREEN AT THE SAME TIME. No app, headset, or anything else needed. 

The initial plan is to use the displays from...
