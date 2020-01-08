Mind-blowing Delta board shows 100 passengers personalized flight details at the same time
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () I witnessed magic at the Delta Airline booth at CES.
The Parallel Reality board is a digital display that defies logic showing different viewers different information while everyone is looking AT THE SAME SCREEN AT THE SAME TIME. No app, headset, or anything else needed.
