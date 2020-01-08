Mind-blowing Delta board shows 100 passengers personalized flight details at the same time

I witnessed magic at the Delta Airline booth at CES. The Parallel Reality board is a digital display that defies logic showing different viewers different information while everyone is looking AT THE SAME SCREEN AT THE SAME TIME. No app, headset, or anything else needed. The initial plan is to use the displays from ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources A stunned pensioner found a Napoleonic sword in the same spot he buried it as a boy - 70 years ago A stunned pensioner found an Napoleonic sword in the same spot he buried it as a boy - 70 years ago. Peter Pike, 81, was just 11 when he first came across the mystery weapon in a scabbard while playing.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published on December 9, 2019 Niall Horan Wants 1D Bandmates to Stop Releasing Music at the Same Time Niall Horan Wants 1D Bandmates to Stop Releasing Music at the Same Time Horan recently dropped a new single, "Put A Little Love On Me." Louis Tomlinson also released a new track, "Adore You," and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:59Published on December 6, 2019

Tweets about this