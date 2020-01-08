CES 2020: Blackberry & AWS Partnering To Deliver Connected Vehicle Software Platform Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Blackberry and AWS have announced a partnership at CES 2020, aimed at helping automakers tackle the challenges of modern autos. According to the press release, the partnership will leverage Blackberry’s QNX operating system (OS), in combination with AWS’ Internet of Things (IoT) cloud services. With QNX, automakers will be able to provide a single OS…



