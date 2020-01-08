Global  

Prince Charles posts rare video message to Australians affected by bushfire crisis

Mashable Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Prince Charles has delivered a heartfelt message to the people of Australia affected by the bushfire crisis in a rare Instagram video. 

Australia is currently battling devastating bushfires which have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes. 

"I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to...
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
News video: Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts

Chris Hemsworth donates $1 million to help Australia's wildfire relief efforts 00:33

 The 36-year-old Thor actor announced the generous donation on his Instagram page on Monday with a video message.

Prince of Wales ‘in despair’ over Australian wildfires [Video]Prince of Wales ‘in despair’ over Australian wildfires

The Prince of Wales has said he and the Duchess of Cornwall have been “in despair” over the wildfires which continue to rage across Australia. In a video message posted on the Clarence House..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis [Video]'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:44


Recent related news from verified sources

Insurance claims from Australia's bushfire crisis exceed $700 million

The insurance claims from Australia's bushfire crisis have exceeded $700 million.
SBS

Queen 'deeply saddened' by Australia's ongoing bushfire crisis

The Queen and Prince Philip have sent another message of support to Australians as the nation's bushfire crisis continues.
SBS


