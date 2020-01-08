Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit with ‘$6M ransomware attack’

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Foreign exchange company Travelex is being held to ransom by hackers who unleashed the Sodinokibi ransomware and are reportedly requesting a $6 million payment (likely in cryptocurrency), BBC reports. In a statement issued on January 7, Travelex said the intrusion was discovered on December 31. The company says it took all its systems offline as a precautionary measure. “To date, the company can confirm that whilst there has been some data encryption, there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted. Whist Travelex does not yet have a complete picture of all the data that has been encrypted,…



This story continues at The Next Web Foreign exchange company Travelex is being held to ransom by hackers who unleashed the Sodinokibi ransomware and are reportedly requesting a $6 million payment (likely in cryptocurrency), BBC reports. In a statement issued on January 7, Travelex said the intrusion was discovered on December 31. The company says it took all its systems offline as a precautionary measure. “To date, the company can confirm that whilst there has been some data encryption, there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted. Whist Travelex does not yet have a complete picture of all the data that has been encrypted,…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

