Foreign exchange firm Travelex hit with ‘$6M ransomware attack’

The Next Web Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Foreign exchange company Travelex is being held to ransom by hackers who unleashed the Sodinokibi ransomware and are reportedly requesting a $6 million payment (likely in cryptocurrency), BBC reports. In a statement issued on January 7, Travelex said the intrusion was discovered on December 31. The company says it took all its systems offline as a precautionary measure.  "To date, the company can confirm that whilst there has been some data encryption, there is no evidence that structured personal customer data has been encrypted. Whist Travelex does not yet have a complete picture of all the data that has been encrypted,…

This story continues at The Next Web
Recent related news from verified sources

Finablr sees no financial hit after Sodinokibi ransomware crippled Travelex systems

Finablr Plc said on Wednesday it did not expect a material financial impact after its foreign exchange firm Travelex was hit by a ransomware known as Sodinokibi...
Reuters Also reported by •TechRadar

International money transfer service Travelex held ransom by hackers

Foreign exchange company Travelex has been targeted by hackers demanding $6 million (£4.6 million), in an attack many believe could have been averted...
engadget Also reported by •Reutersbetanews

