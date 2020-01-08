Samsung reveals how many Galaxy Fold phones it really sold, sort of
Wednesday, 8 January 2020 () In December 2019, Samsung Electronic's president Young Sohn said the company sold a million Galaxy Fold devices, a respectable number given the phone's $1,980 price tag. But Samsung subsequently denied the figure, saying Sohn may have confused the company's sales target for the year.
