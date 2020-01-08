This is how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for free

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rumors of the...
Having just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung is gearing up for another couple of announcements -- possibly the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold... betanews Also reported by •Mashable •The Verge