Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is how you can get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for free

Mashable Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10 5G, or Note10+ 5G and claim a free Galaxy Watch Active worth £189.

--------------------

You may have heard that nothing in this world is free, but this isn't completely accurate. You can get genuinely free things if you're willing to commit to a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month 01:02

 Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month. The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event. The date is just a couple weeks before the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It is also a month after the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Rumors of the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange [Video]Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite Hands-On: They’re a little strange

Samsung's taking a crack at the affordable flagship market with the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Can these toned-down remixes of two fan-favorite flagships from 2018 compete?

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 02:35Published

Wearable tech is the latest trend taking over the gym [Video]Wearable tech is the latest trend taking over the gym

Smartwatches are changing the way you work out

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung to reveal new devices on February 11 -- Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy S11?

Having just announced the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite, Samsung is gearing up for another couple of announcements -- possibly the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy Fold...
betanews Also reported by •MashableThe Verge

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex α aims to be a cheaper QLED 2-in-1 laptop

Samsung’s Galaxy Book Flex α aims to be a cheaper QLED 2-in-1 laptopImage: Samsung Last year, Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Ion and Galaxy Book Flex, a pair of new laptops that were designed to replace its Notebook 9 Pen...
The Verge Also reported by •PC World

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.