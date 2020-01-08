Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

TikTok fixes a number of ugly security flaws

Mashable Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
It's nice when an online service promptly fixes security flaws. But sometimes the bugs themselves are so egregious that you have to wonder what other dangers lurk in that code. 

Case in point: video sharing app TikTok. 

Security company Check Point Research found a number of security issues in the TikTok app and on its...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.