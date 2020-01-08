TikTok fixes a number of ugly security flaws

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

It's nice when an online service promptly fixes security flaws. But sometimes the bugs themselves are so egregious that you have to wonder what other dangers lurk in that code.



Case in point: video sharing app TikTok.



Security company Check Point Research found a number of security issues in the TikTok app and on its... 👓 View full article

