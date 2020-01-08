Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stephen Hawking passed away on 14 March 2018. His work changed literally everything we know about the cosmos and our place in it. But his greatest contribution to our species wasn’t his theories on black holes or how quickly the universe was expanding, it was his humanity. Professor Hawking was born on 8 January 1942. He would have been 78 years old today – a bit older than ‘boomer’ age, his generation was called the “Silent” one. In his early twenties he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Eventually he became paralyzed and could only speak with the assistance…



This story continues at The Next Web Stephen Hawking passed away on 14 March 2018. His work changed literally everything we know about the cosmos and our place in it. But his greatest contribution to our species wasn’t his theories on black holes or how quickly the universe was expanding, it was his humanity. Professor Hawking was born on 8 January 1942. He would have been 78 years old today – a bit older than ‘boomer’ age, his generation was called the “Silent” one. In his early twenties he was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS). Eventually he became paralyzed and could only speak with the assistance…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Techristic Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity - https://t.co/pqywXAPq37 #Tech https://t.co/w0G0b20ln4 14 minutes ago fankychristian RT @stevekrohn: Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity https://t.co/C7wqzaaeTn https://t.co/gsLjezFo6H 15 minutes ago Steven Krohn | Krohn Media Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity https://t.co/C7wqzaaeTn https://t.co/gsLjezFo6H 28 minutes ago Ranzware IS Co. Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity https://t.co/pEWlD3UXJo #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 29 minutes ago DeepIndex RT @thenextweb: Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity (by @mrgreene1977) https://t.co/aRFJ5ioRZo 34 minutes ago Latest Commentary Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity - https://t.co/ZBDHVpKrUQ #LatestComments https://t.co/t6Bq4YIlT5 38 minutes ago Tech Rendezvous Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity https://t.co/hgfcVYcff7 https://t.co/LuuXbKUmaA 41 minutes ago Newslocker WebDesign Remembering Stephen Hawking on his 78th birthday: A legacy of humanity #Webdesign https://t.co/m4xgW7xopf https://t.co/S1Kzj6yMul 48 minutes ago