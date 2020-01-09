CollegeHumor loses nearly all its staff, gets a new owner

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

CollegeHumor Media, a comedy outfit with multiple web series and a YouTube channel with more than 13 million subscribers, is all but dead. It’s being sold off by media holding company IAC to Sam Reich, Chief Commercial Officer at CollegeHumor. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The firm is laying off more than a hundred employees, and according to Bloomberg, only some five to 10 of them remain. Reich, who has been with CollegeHumor since 2006, plans to continue working on CollegeHumor content as well as numerous other other comedy ventures and shows launched by the company in…



