CollegeHumor loses nearly all its staff, gets a new owner

The Next Web Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
CollegeHumor loses nearly all its staff, gets a new ownerCollegeHumor Media, a comedy outfit with multiple web series and a YouTube channel with more than 13 million subscribers, is all but dead. It’s being sold off by media holding company IAC to Sam Reich, Chief Commercial Officer at CollegeHumor. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The firm is laying off more than a hundred employees, and according to Bloomberg, only some five to 10 of them remain. Reich, who has been with CollegeHumor since 2006, plans to continue working on CollegeHumor content as well as numerous other other comedy ventures and shows launched by the company in…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
Credit: Geo Beats - Published < > Embed
News video: CollegeHumor Collapses, Lays Off Majority Of Staff

CollegeHumor Collapses, Lays Off Majority Of Staff 00:38

 The long-popular comedy series sketch site CollegeHumor has reportedly laid off the majority of its staff, suggesting it is likely on brink of total collapse.

Recent related news from verified sources

Almost everyone at CollegeHumor is fired as new owner asks the internet for help

Almost everyone at CollegeHumor is fired as new owner asks the internet for helpPhoto by Mike Pont/WireImage As of today, the venerable comedy concern CollegeHumor Media is mostly dead. In the words of Sam Reich, its chief commercial...
The Verge

