Twitter will soon let you control who replies to your tweets

The Next Web Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Twitter will soon let you control who replies to your tweetsIn order to curb online bullying and harassment, Twitter will soon let you control who can reply to your tweets. Speaking at an event during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas, Suzanne Xie, the company’s director of product management, said the social network is bringing significant changes around conversation this year.  Xie said Twitter will give four options to you to limit replies at different levels: Global: All folks can reply Group: People you follow and mention Panel: People you specifically mention in a tweet Statement: No replies This gives more granular control to you on replies to your…

