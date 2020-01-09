Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Ethereum dev indicted for delivering cryptocurrency talk in North Korea

The Next Web Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ethereum dev indicted for delivering cryptocurrency talk in North KoreaVirgil Griffith, the Ethereum developer arrested after allegedly traveling to North Korea to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, has been indicted. Court documents shared by CoinDesk show that Griffith is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The indictment alleges that Griffith and others conspired to breach the prohibitions set forward by the act when they provided services to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea without prior approval from the US government. Griffith is also accused of trying to evade requirements set by US law. The developer, once described by the New…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

S. Korea's Moon wants North to return to talks [Video]S. Korea's Moon wants North to return to talks

There is a "desperate need" for practical ways to improve ties with North Korea, the South's President Moon said on Tuesday, adding that he was ready to meet with the reclusive leader in Pyongyang..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:08Published

North Korea release new footage of Kim Jong Un riding white horse on mountaintop [Video]North Korea release new footage of Kim Jong Un riding white horse on mountaintop

North Korean media have released footage of Kim Jong Un's recent horseback ride around the historic Mount Paektu volcanic peak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ethereum Developer Virgil Griffith Indicted Over North Korea Event Appearance

Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith has been indicted in New York over allegations relating to a conference appearance in North Korea last April.
Coindesk

US strike on Iran could have consequences in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. strike that killed Iran’s top military commander may have had an indirect casualty: a diplomatic solution to...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.