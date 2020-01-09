Ethereum dev indicted for delivering cryptocurrency talk in North Korea

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Virgil Griffith, the Ethereum developer arrested after allegedly traveling to North Korea to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, has been indicted. Court documents shared by CoinDesk show that Griffith is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The indictment alleges that Griffith and others conspired to breach the prohibitions set forward by the act when they provided services to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea without prior approval from the US government. Griffith is also accused of trying to evade requirements set by US law. The developer, once described by the New…



This story continues at The Next Web Virgil Griffith, the Ethereum developer arrested after allegedly traveling to North Korea to speak at a cryptocurrency conference, has been indicted. Court documents shared by CoinDesk show that Griffith is being charged with one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The indictment alleges that Griffith and others conspired to breach the prohibitions set forward by the act when they provided services to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea without prior approval from the US government. Griffith is also accused of trying to evade requirements set by US law. The developer, once described by the New…This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

