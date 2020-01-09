Global  

Tokyo 2020 athletes will sleep on beds made from cardboard

Mashable Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Athletes competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be getting their sleep on beds constructed from cardboard.

The 18,000 single bed frames, which will populate the residences of the Athletes Village being built beside Tokyo Bay, were displayed on Thursday by organisers — the beds won't make it to the village until the...
An Olympic First: Cardboard beds for Tokyo Athletes Village

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic athletes beware — particularly larger ones. The bed frames in the Athletes Village at this year's Olympics will be made of...
Tokyo 2020: Recycled cardboard used for beds at Olympics and Paralympics

The bed frames for athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be made from recyclable cardboard.
