Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new 'Birds of Prey' trailer

Mashable Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The first Birds of Prey trailer set a colorful, exciting tone for Harley Quinn's upcoming crimey-wimey adventure, but there's even more in this second trailer to get hype about. Harley maybe murdering the Joker! Funny voices! A basic rundown of how Roman Sionis a.k.a Black Mask's shenanigans bring Harley, Black Canary, Cassandra...
News video: Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - Official Trailer 2 02:20

 Check out the official trailer 2 for Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date: February 7, 2020 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based...

