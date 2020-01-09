Mashable Southeast Asia The first Birds of Prey trailer set a colorful, exciting tone for Harley Quinn's upcoming crimey-wimey adventure, b… https://t.co/sVQLDSEDh9 28 minutes ago

4 Your Excitement No One Does It Better: #HarleyQuinn Gets Her Girl Gang Going In Trailer For #BirdsOfPrey https://t.co/lqhB8h2etm… https://t.co/bwzMFQyraH 3 hours ago

Harpal Phull RT @mashable: Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new 'Birds of Prey' trailer https://t.co/4ZEtDJrfdi 4 hours ago

Solange P. [Mashable] Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new 'Birds of Prey' trailer https://t.co/tUASsuv5Cz 7 hours ago

Tajuk Tekno Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new 'Birds of Prey' trailer https://t.co/qNAiK4jawy https://t.co/WPeE8v9XX4 9 hours ago

TheArticleTrunk Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer https://t.co/pRRdetWQxP https://t.co/tE2YMunFyi 10 hours ago

Ranzware IS Co. Harley Quinn gets the girl gang together in the new ‘Birds of Prey’ trailer https://t.co/oJRlhcDZJj #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 10 hours ago