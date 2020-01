Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )





It follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision "to ... Madame Tussauds is heating up some high drama, physically removing statues of Harry and Meghan from its Royal Family wax figure collection.It follows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision "to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support 👓 View full article