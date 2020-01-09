Global  

Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in two new expansions

The Next Web Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in two new expansionsNintendo revealed during a special Direct today that Pokémon Sword & Shield is going to get even bigger. Developer Game Freak is releasing two major story expansions, each of which will come complete with new and returning monsters, along with free updates. It’s kind of a big deal. The two expansions are Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. The former offers new clothes, rivals, and a dojo with a mentor called Mustard. The latter has a new form of co-op gameplay that I presume we’ll hear more about as the release date draws nearer. Between the two expansions, we’ll see the return of 200 Pokémon,…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
