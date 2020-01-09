Pokémon Sword & Shield adds missing creatures in two new expansions
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () Nintendo revealed during a special Direct today that Pokémon Sword & Shield is going to get even bigger. Developer Game Freak is releasing two major story expansions, each of which will come complete with new and returning monsters, along with free updates. It’s kind of a big deal. The two expansions are Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. The former offers new clothes, rivals, and a dojo with a mentor called Mustard. The latter has a new form of co-op gameplay that I presume we’ll hear more about as the release date draws nearer. Between the two expansions, we’ll see the return of 200 Pokémon,…
SEATTLE — Good new overpriced coffee lovers, Starbucks unveiled two new dairy-free coffee drinks and announced it would be testing oat milk in select markets.
For those prone to the squirts when downing dairy, the Seattle coffee juggernaut has got your bowels covered with their new Almondmilk...
Occurred on January 1, 2020 / Whangarei, Northland, New Zealand Info from Licensor: "A friend and I decided to go fishing (targeting kingfish) at Busby head, Northland, New Zealand. We had been fishing..
Next Green Wave Holdings Inc (CSE:NGW) (OTCMKTS:NXGWF) is kicking off the new year with two new additions to its board of directors. The cannabis firm said... Proactive Investors Also reported by •Business Wire