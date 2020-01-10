Global  

CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Neon: A Virtual, ‘Artificial Human’ Avatar

WebProNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Leading up to CES 2020, Samsung teased Neon, an artificial human. Details were sparse, and Samsung said little other than to confirm Neon was an all new endeavor and had nothing to do with their existing AI engine, Bixby. At CES 2020, Samsung finally showed what Neon is: a virtual, “artificial human” avatar, according to…

News video: Samsung Neon

Samsung Neon 00:33

 Samsung's Star Labs group just debuted an artificial humanoid chatbot at CES 2020, and it can show emotions. Known as Neon, the technology focuses on realistic-looking humans that also act like real people.

Samsung’s “artificial humans” can hold conversations and display emotions [Video]Samsung’s “artificial humans” can hold conversations and display emotions

Black Mirror IRL? Samsung announces “artificial humans” 😱

Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]     Duration: 00:52Published

Mercedes unveils new car inspired by Avatar movie [Video]Mercedes unveils new car inspired by Avatar movie

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a futuristic concept car at CES inspired by the movie Avatar. The car, which sports scales, was designed with the help of Avatar director James Cameron Mercedes-Benz..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published


Samsung unveils AI-powered digital avatar

Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 7, 2020 A Samsung lab on Tuesday unveiled a digital avatar it described as an AI-powered "artificial human," claiming it is able to...
Energy Daily

Samsung’s ‘artificial human’ project definitely looks like a digital avatar

Samsung’s ‘artificial human’ project definitely looks like a digital avatarOn Friday we wrote about Samsung’s mysterious ‘artificial human’ project Neon, speculating that the company was building realistic human avatars that could...
The Verge

