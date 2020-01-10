CES 2020: Samsung Unveils Neon: A Virtual, ‘Artificial Human’ Avatar
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Leading up to CES 2020, Samsung teased Neon, an artificial human. Details were sparse, and Samsung said little other than to confirm Neon was an all new endeavor and had nothing to do with their existing AI engine, Bixby. At CES 2020, Samsung finally showed what Neon is: a virtual, “artificial human” avatar, according to…
Samsung's Star Labs group just debuted an artificial humanoid chatbot at CES 2020, and it can show emotions. Known as Neon, the technology focuses on realistic-looking humans that also act like real people.