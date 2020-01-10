Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen' paints an intimate portrait of a legend

* *The following is a spoiler-free review of Netflix's **AJ and the Queen**. * * Even without RuPaul, Netflix's AJ and the Queen would be great. Embarking on a trip from New York City to Dallas, Texas, title characters Robert Lee (aka drag queen "Ruby Red," played by RuPaul) and his kid companion AJ (played by Izzy G) burn ...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Josh Segarra On His Role In "AJ and The Queen," The New Netflix Series Starring RuPaul In "AJ and The Queen," RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club. She’s paired up with AJ, a recently orphaned,.. Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 25:55Published 4 days ago Josh Segarra Was Nervous For His First Photoshoot With RuPaul For "AJ and The Queen" Actor Josh Segarra raves about working with the iconic RuPaul for their new Netflix show, "AJ and The Queen." Credit: AOL Build VOD Duration: 03:35Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this