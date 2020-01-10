Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netflix's 'AJ and the Queen' paints an intimate portrait of a legend

Mashable Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
* *The following is a spoiler-free review of Netflix's **AJ and the Queen**. * *

Even without RuPaul, Netflix's AJ and the Queen would be great.

Embarking on a trip from New York City to Dallas, Texas, title characters Robert Lee (aka drag queen "Ruby Red," played by RuPaul) and his kid companion AJ (played by Izzy G) burn...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Josh Segarra On His Role In 'AJ and The Queen,' The New Netflix Series Starring RuPaul [Video]Josh Segarra On His Role In "AJ and The Queen," The New Netflix Series Starring RuPaul

In "AJ and The Queen," RuPaul stars as Ruby Red, a bigger than life but down on her luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club. She’s paired up with AJ, a recently orphaned,..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 25:55Published

Josh Segarra Was Nervous For His First Photoshoot With RuPaul For 'AJ and The Queen' [Video]Josh Segarra Was Nervous For His First Photoshoot With RuPaul For "AJ and The Queen"

Actor Josh Segarra raves about working with the iconic RuPaul for their new Netflix show, "AJ and The Queen."

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 03:35Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.