Walmart is now using robots to fulfill grocery orders

Mashable Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Walmart's secret weapon in its battle with Amazon for grocery supremacy? Robots. 

Alphabot is being used at a 20,00-square-foot warehouse to fulfill grocery orders for a Walmart Supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire. According to Walmart, the system uses "autonomous carts to retrieve ambient, refrigerated, and frozen items...
News video: GrubHub Has Caught the Attention of Potential Buyers

GrubHub Has Caught the Attention of Potential Buyers 00:16

 GrubHub is looking increasingly tempting for buyers like Walmart and Kroger who want to venture more into grocery delivery.

Inside Walmart's store of the future, where robots can fill grocery orders up to 10 times faster than humans

Inside Walmart's store of the future, where robots can fill grocery orders up to 10 times faster than humans· Walmart is using robots to pick and pack online grocery orders at a store in Salem, New Hampshire. The machines, part of a system called Alphabot, will soon...
Business Insider

Walmart's Alphabot grocery picker goes fully operational in first store

Walmart has been investing heavily in robots and grocery deliveries, with tests for driverless grocery deliveries and an automated grocery order selection...
engadget Also reported by •WebProNewsRTTNews

