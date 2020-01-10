Walmart is now using robots to fulfill grocery orders
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Walmart's secret weapon in its battle with Amazon for grocery supremacy? Robots.
Alphabot is being used at a 20,00-square-foot warehouse to fulfill grocery orders for a Walmart Supercenter in Salem, New Hampshire. According to Walmart, the system uses "autonomous carts to retrieve ambient, refrigerated, and frozen items...
Walmart has been investing heavily in robots and grocery deliveries, with tests for driverless grocery deliveries and an automated grocery order selection... engadget Also reported by •WebProNews •RTTNews
Tweets about this
Padi Did It RT @rtehrani: Walmart is now using robots to fulfill grocery orders https://t.co/YhaKTDFsu3 https://t.co/GbB8czdb8y 2 hours ago
guzmanadrian "Walmart is now using robots to fulfill grocery orders" https://t.co/bHiHcKLM7x 5 hours ago
Rich Tehrani Walmart is now using robots to fulfill grocery orders https://t.co/YhaKTDFsu3 https://t.co/GbB8czdb8y 8 hours ago