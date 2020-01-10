Global  

Tons of games are on sale in the Nintendo eShop for a limited time

Friday, 10 January 2020
If there's one thing that's super frustrating about being a Nintendo fan, it's that their games almost never go on sale (and when they do, it's usually like, $3 off — pitiful). Which is a shame, because Nintendo puts out some of the best game titles ever (The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Fire...
News video: Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time

Top 10 Most Influential First Person Shooters of All Time 09:26

 Welcome to Watchmojo, and today we're looking at the most important first person shooters ever made. There are not only some of the best video games ever, but they had the most impact in what is probably the most popular video game genre. So join us as we count down our pick for the Top 10 Most...

