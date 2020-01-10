Don’t call it a comeback. Russian hackers have been preparing for the 2020 elections for years —and the U.S. still isn’t ready. Intelligence officials are [INS: warning :INS] that foreign interference in the form of disinformation and hacking campaigns are still going to be a major factor in the coming elections. While ...

You Might Like

Tweets about this dishonestdeed @TBoyMB @funder @realDonaldTrump considering you are still spewing the Russia hoax shows you obviously have not fol… https://t.co/PvybfUeYmw 5 hours ago Dhirendra P Singh Russian hackers are still going to be a huge problem for 2020 elections https://t.co/bBbEVfbXFE https://t.co/J0WTgYcJMG 7 hours ago T.G. Holliday Yup, this is still going on. @realDonaldTrump, from Russia with love. Russian hackers targeted Ukrainian company at… https://t.co/m842aoRlCf 10 hours ago Jamie Clark RT @loweringthebar: Just a reminder that the Russians carried out a military-intelligence operation in an effort to help Donald Trump get e… 20 hours ago Lowering the Bar Just a reminder that the Russians carried out a military-intelligence operation in an effort to help Donald Trump g… https://t.co/MDBIIgIHvC 23 hours ago runrnurur RT @TrumpNewsPolls: They’re STILL working to help Trump and they aren’t going to stop. We cannot be assured of a free and fair election as… 1 day ago CountryOverConman They’re STILL working to help Trump and they aren’t going to stop. We cannot be assured of a free and fair election… https://t.co/NKAzOKozdd 1 day ago Cyber Security Feed RT @rtehrani: Russian hackers are still going to be a huge problem for 2020 elections https://t.co/HrmW3ryA0W #Cybersecurity #cybercrime #… 2 days ago