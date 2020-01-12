Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

CES 2020: Byton CEO Sees The Car As The Next Smart Device

WebProNews Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
In an interview with Bloomberg, Daniel Kirchert, CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Byton, outlined his belief the car is becoming the next smart device. Speaking about a recent deal with ViacomCBS to bring infotainment into the car, he said: “Yeah, so I think from their side, they clearly think the car is going to…

The post CES 2020: Byton CEO Sees The Car As The Next Smart Device appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Road rage ensues after angry woman makes improper left turn then gets hostile [Video]Road rage ensues after angry woman makes improper left turn then gets hostile

Driving a care requires many things, including an understanding of the law in that jurisdiction. It also requires patience and maturity. Unfortunately many drivers lack one, or all three of these..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:29Published

Highlights of the CES tech show so far [Video]Highlights of the CES tech show so far

The world’s largest technology show opens its doors on Tuesday, but a number of eye-catching new gadget announcements have already been confirmed. From concept cars to home assistance robots and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Byton Pushes M-Byte EV as First Smart Device on Wheels

Byton Pushes M-Byte EV as First Smart Device on WheelsThe Byton M-Byte gets closer to shipping. China (its home market) gets the first cars this year, with the US to follow in 2021. And, yes, the 48-inch LCD is not...
ExtremeTech

CES: Fiat’s modular battery concept car envisions a future I want to live in

CES: Fiat’s modular battery concept car envisions a future I want to live inIn an unexpected and shock reveal, Japanese electronics manufacturer Sony released its Vision-S concept car to world at CES this week. Sony? Making a car?...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

removalman123

Keith Evans CES 2020: Byton CEO Sees The Car As The Next Smart Device https://t.co/HxlbpADNwj 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.