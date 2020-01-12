Kaspersky VPN is half-price with this exclusive code

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

*TL;DR:* A one-year subscription to Kaspersky VPN is on sale for £24.99, saving you 50% on list price with the code YAY50.



--------------------



VPNs are big business nowadays as we all become increasingly aware of the importance of data protection and cyber security.



There are loads of services to consider... 👓 View full article

