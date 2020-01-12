Global  

Samsung's new Galaxy Xcover brings its removable battery to the U.S.

Mashable Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
We got a taste of it on Thursday, but now it's official: Samsung's Galaxy Xcover Pro is coming to the U.S., removable battery and all.

The latest update to Samsung's almost decade-old line of more durable Galaxy smartphones seems like a big one. In addition to having a replaceable battery, the Xcover Pro also embraces the more...
