U.S. Officials Visit Britain In Last Ditch Push For Huawei Ban

WebProNews Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
According to Reuters, U.S. officials are visiting Britain in an effort to persuade the government to ban Huawei. The UK is expected to make a decision later this month on what role Huawei will or will not play in the country’s 5G rollout. Amid ongoing allegations that Huawei poses a security risk and could let…

The post U.S. Officials Visit Britain In Last Ditch Push For Huawei Ban appeared first on WebProNews.
