Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

According to Reuters, U.S. officials are visiting Britain in an effort to persuade the government to ban Huawei. The UK is expected to make a decision later this month on what role Huawei will or will not play in the country’s 5G rollout. Amid ongoing allegations that Huawei poses a security risk and could let…



The post U.S. Officials Visit Britain In Last Ditch Push For Huawei Ban appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

