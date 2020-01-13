Leaked photos reveal Samsung’s Galaxy S20+ flagship with 4 cameras and a flat display

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

XDA Developers has obtained photos of what appears to be a high-end variant of Samsung’s next flagship phone for 2020 — and it looks like, instead of advancing the model number to the Galaxy S11, the company is heading straight to S20. That’s from a photo sent to XDA by a leaker who did not wish to be named; it shows the boot screen of the device, with the moniker ‘Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.’ The company is expected to reveal this model along with the rest of the lineup at an event on February 11 — less than a month…



