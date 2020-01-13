Global  

Here's the deal with the White House's confusing 'first snow of the year' tweet

Mashable Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The White House is copping some negative feedback after posting a picture appearing to herald the year's first snowfall. Why? The temperature was about 70 degrees Farenheit (21.1 C) that day.

On a balmy Sunday evening in January, the White House tweeted a picture of the north portico of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, complete with...
News video: White House Confused Everyone With 'First Snow Of The Year' Tweet

White House Confused Everyone With 'First Snow Of The Year' Tweet 00:51

 The White House confused everyone with the "first snow" tweet.

