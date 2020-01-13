Best deals on laptops and tablets this week: Score $100 off Samsung Galaxy S6 and more

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Let's take a breather from all the Oscar nomination discourse, shall we?



That's right, close that Twitter tab and take a moment for yourself — a moment to treat yourself, that is. To a new laptop or tablet. A lot of them are on sale, and once again, we found them.



*SEE ALSO: **Best tablets for kids*



Pick the one that... 👓 View full article

