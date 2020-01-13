This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

*TL;DR: *Get help cleaning pesky grime off just about anything with a Brush Hero® hose set for $44.99, a 10% savings.



--------------------



So, you finally decided Peloton was just too expensive and took the leap and bought a brand new road bike instead. Hey, the great outdoors are better than staring at a... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this M. del F This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/LgqlJpzzNU https://t.co/DOBOu9idpH 31 seconds ago Sriram Hebbar This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/ESVdN1hWhq https://t.co/fXG085z5zc 21 minutes ago Iphoneprogo This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/KFrhqoOYZy https://t.co/l6uA2rsmfM 21 minutes ago Werner Schmidt This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/E4BRzB4Ord https://t.co/m1yCFqtfLa 54 minutes ago TECH|GEEK|REBEL This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/xujWRrGUtc #tech #news #smallbiz https://t.co/jvAuXEb261 55 minutes ago Fausto Enrique Abreu This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/aFxI0BhOSK https://t.co/3aFFMX9o42 1 hour ago FollowAndFollowNews This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/xi51GXeOu9 https://t.co/XKM2F5xpGe 1 hour ago BARIŞ BULUT This genius hose was on 'Shark Tank' and is now on sale https://t.co/PNJfEO2XAZ 1 hour ago