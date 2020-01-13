YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans

On Monday afternoon, YouTuber NikkieTutorials released a video titled "I'm Coming Out," where she tells her over 12 million subscribers for the first time that she is trans. "Filming this video scary, but it's so liberating and freeing," said NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie De Jager. "I've been wanting to share ...

