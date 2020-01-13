Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans

Mashable Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
On Monday afternoon, YouTuber NikkieTutorials released a video titled "I'm Coming Out," where she tells her over 12 million subscribers for the first time that she is trans. 

"Filming this video scary, but it's so liberating and freeing," said NikkieTutorials, whose real name is Nikkie De Jager. "I've been wanting to share...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pride_site

PRIDE The popular makeup YouTuber opened up about her gender identity in an emotional new #comingout video.… https://t.co/UBWPuzivMU 15 seconds ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/SiD3pnUZW0 https://t.co/4tjlYQ52UR 4 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/OoSf0ZNKTa 10 minutes ago

madadelslay

money mads RT @mashable: YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/e1XZ4ryRRX https://t.co/VMHVQmZq6w 19 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/nXBTQQvnp6 https://t.co/9jqTfIjsTR 28 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/tap8803KZm #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 40 minutes ago

Shogunyan3

ssapongpipongggg RT @mashable: YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans after she says she was blackmailed https://t.co/T7bvWRYY26 https://t.co/KpC6WMtzJC 41 minutes ago

kendisgibson

kendis YouTuber NikkieTutorials comes out as trans https://t.co/qEdMBItYZ6 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.