Samsung’s Galaxy S20 ‘Ultra’ 5G might pack 16GB of RAM

The Next Web Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Samsung’s Galaxy S20 ‘Ultra’ 5G might pack 16GB of RAMDo you need 16GB of RAM on your phone? No. Do you want 16GB of RAM? Sure. That seems to be the logic Samsung is following with the Galaxy S20. Rumors about the S20 are now pouring in at a relentless pace, and now XDA‘s Max Weinbach – who just leaked images of the S20+5G –  says the top-end ‘Ultra’ configuration could come with as much as 16GB of RAM. To put that in perspective, as Engadget points out, that’s more than PCs. Most people are happy with 8GB of RAM, let alone smartphones with their much more optimized software.…

This story continues at The Next Web

