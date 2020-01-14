Global  

Apple May Introduce macOS ‘Pro Mode’ To Boost Performance On Laptops

Tuesday, 14 January 2020
According to 9to5Mac, a recent beta of macOS hints at a ‘Pro Mode’ that could be a boon for professionals using portable Macs. Apple has faced a lot of criticism in recent years for a perceived abandonment of professionals in favor of the very lucrative consumer market. In the last year or two, however, the…

The post Apple May Introduce macOS ‘Pro Mode’ To Boost Performance On Laptops appeared first on WebProNews.
Apple Finally Did It [Video]Apple Finally Did It

Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch is fresh in the studio for review. I've been testing out the laptop and comparing it to last year's Apple MacBook Pro 15.4" laptop for about a week now. Here are my initial..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published

Should We Expect a Tweet From President Trump After Meeting With Tim Cook? [Video]Should We Expect a Tweet From President Trump After Meeting With Tim Cook?

Donald Trump is scheduled Wednesday to tour an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, where Mac Pro computers are made. Apple CEO Tim Cook has established a strong relationship with the president..

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:58Published


macOS beta hints at future ‘Pro Mode’ to boost performance on portable Macs

With the launch of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the new Mac Pro, Apple is increasingly focusing on the professional consumer market. Now we have found evidence...
9to5Mac

Upcoming 'Pro Mode' could soon provide a boost to your MacBook

MacBook users looking to squeeze every drop of performance out of their portable machines may be in luck: There are signs that Apple is working on a "Pro Mode,"...
Mashable

