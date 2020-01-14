Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

According to 9to5Mac, a recent beta of macOS hints at a ‘Pro Mode’ that could be a boon for professionals using portable Macs. Apple has faced a lot of criticism in recent years for a perceived abandonment of professionals in favor of the very lucrative consumer market. In the last year or two, however, the…



The post Apple May Introduce macOS ‘Pro Mode’ To Boost Performance On Laptops appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

