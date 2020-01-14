Apple May Introduce macOS ‘Pro Mode’ To Boost Performance On Laptops
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () According to 9to5Mac, a recent beta of macOS hints at a ‘Pro Mode’ that could be a boon for professionals using portable Macs. Apple has faced a lot of criticism in recent years for a perceived abandonment of professionals in favor of the very lucrative consumer market. In the last year or two, however, the…
The post Apple May Introduce macOS ‘Pro Mode’ To Boost Performance On Laptops appeared first on WebProNews.
Donald Trump is scheduled Wednesday to tour an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas, where Mac Pro computers are made. Apple CEO Tim Cook has established a strong relationship with the president..