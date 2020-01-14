Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Charge your Apple Watch no matter where you are with the Portable Keychain Apple Watch Charger for $16.99, a 43% savings. 

--------------------

There are a lot of reasons to love wireless charging pads. They juice up your devices faster, put less strain on the charging ports, and aren't eyesores in your...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

worldthenews

World The News This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/9WyjMzKTMl 1 hour ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/JT9ByXbixi https://t.co/A90fB9EBDS 3 hours ago

ahmed_serougi

Ahmed Rasmi Serougi This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/p5matMvYF1 #mrahmedserougi https://t.co/gGAPIsbDun 4 hours ago

sriramhebbar

Sriram Hebbar This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/MSF42pHcD9 https://t.co/CKKApWeLlI 5 hours ago

GabisBuch

🍀🌲⛄️Gabi P. 🍀🌲⛄️ This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/RPAl46LqKe https://t.co/SaOAm9LMyg 5 hours ago

AnneTerry65

Anne Terry This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/dyIq04e9wv https://t.co/Mbajb2gQAf 5 hours ago

iphoneprogo

Iphoneprogo This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/zC4HdSWTkG https://t.co/r2RmRO64pg 5 hours ago

Go2Tee

Go 2 Tee This $17 keychain can help charge your Apple Watch in a pinch https://t.co/rhnqghxlAv https://t.co/bYcCJfHBuA 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.