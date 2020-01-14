Global  

Upcoming 'Pro Mode' could soon provide a boost to your MacBook

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
MacBook users looking to squeeze every drop of performance out of their portable machines may be in luck: There are signs that Apple is working on a "Pro Mode," which would temporarily boost the laptop's power. 

This is according to 9to5Mac, which found references to the Pro Mode in the new macOS Catalina 10.15.3 beta...
