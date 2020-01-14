Global  

Check out how many hours you wasted gaming with PlayStation’s 2019 Wrap-Up

The Next Web Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It’s that time of year: Sony is letting you look back at your 2019, and contemplate all the time you’ve spent playing games. Yep, PlayStation Wrap-Up is out (for those unfamiliar, it’s like Spotify Wrapped, but for games). Wrap-Up tallies the total number of games you’ve played, the hours you’ve wasted, the genres you prefer, and all the trophies you’ve won. The service is available starting from today, and you’ll have until February 14 to check it out. For this edition, Sony is also giving out free PlayStation themes, along with seven avatars that supposedly reflect your gaming personality. Of…

This story continues at The Next Web

