It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in Africa

The Next Web Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
It actually happened — Akon just founded his own crypto city in AfricaAkon really did it. He’s founded his own fucking city — Akon City — and cryptocurrency is reportedly set to power it. This is supposedly real. According to the rap star’s Twitter feed, an agreement between Akon and the country of Senegal has been finalized, which means that Akon City is officially here. Just finalized the agreement for AKON CITY in Senegal. Looking forward to hosting you there in the future pic.twitter.com/dsoYpmjnpf — AKON (@Akon) January 13, 2020 According to a CNN article from 2018, Akon noted that his city would be built on a 2,000-acre piece of land that was to be gifted to…

