#BabyYodaProblems proves it's not easy being Baby Yoda

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Believe it or not, being Baby Yoda isn't easy. It's not always rainbows and chickie nuggies. Sometimes, problems arise, and since Baby Yoda is the first Baby Yoda the world has ever seen, nobody really knows how to solve them.

Recently, Twitter users have been discussing these #BabyYodaProblems to bring awareness to Baby...
0
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik

Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik 10:23

 Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has the answers! Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments!

Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name [Video]Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name

Throughout 'Mandalorian,' the tiny green creature has been called "The Asset" or "The Child."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name [Video]Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name

Taika Waititi Teases Baby Yoda's Real Name. At the Golden Globes, the filmmaker said he knows the namesake of 'The Mandalorian' character. He wouldn't add anything else, saying spoilers will be left to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau on Baby Yoda’s Name, Identity

Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau on Baby Yoda’s Name, IdentityDespite being The Mandalorian’s breakout star, the fuzzy green “Baby Yoda” puppet that had fans tuning in weekly during the show’s first season still...
geek.com

'The Mandalorian' creator Jon Favreau explains why Baby Yoda is not Yoda

Jon Favreau, creator of 'The Mandalorian,' hints at Baby Yoda's relationship to Yoda.
USATODAY.com


