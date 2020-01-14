Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Netflix renews 'You' for third season. What we want to see next.

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Welcome back, you. 

Netflix renewed romantic (?!) thriller You for a third season Tuesday morning, and though we'll have to wait the better part of a year to reunite with Joe Goldberg, Mayor of Murderville, we're already thinking about our Season 3 wish list. 

Here are some things we want to see on You Season 3.

*1....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Netflix Renews 'You' for a Third Season

Netflix Renews 'You' for a Third Season 01:02

 Netflix Renews 'You' for a Third Season The psychological thriller's second season premiered less than a month ago on December 26. According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Penn Badgley-led series will return sometime in 2021. Victoria Pedretti, who joined the show in its second season, will also return....

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Netflix Renews 'You' for Third Season | THR News [Video]Netflix Renews 'You' for Third Season | THR News

Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles in the drama from Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:19Published

'You' Star Penn Badgley & Showrunner Sera Gamble Go Over Season Two Of The Netflix Show [Video]"You" Star Penn Badgley & Showrunner Sera Gamble Go Over Season Two Of The Netflix Show

Co-written by Sera Gamble, season two of Netflix's "You" finds Joe (Penn Badgley) on the run from his ex, Candace, and leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. After just getting..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 34:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Netflix thriller series 'You' revamped for season 3

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): After two spectacular seasons, Netflix series 'You' is all set to revamp its third season, announced Netflix on Tuesday.
Sify

You Renewed for Season 3 With Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti

We'll be seeing You again real soon. Netflix announced it has renewed You for a third season. Originally a Lifetime series, the show aired its first season on...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.