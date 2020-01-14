Netflix renews 'You' for third season. What we want to see next.
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Welcome back, you.
Netflix renewed romantic (?!) thriller You for a third season Tuesday morning, and though we'll have to wait the better part of a year to reunite with Joe Goldberg, Mayor of Murderville, we're already thinking about our Season 3 wish list.
Here are some things we want to see on You Season 3.
