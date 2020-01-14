Global  

Verizon Launches OneSearch, A Privacy-Focused Search Engine

WebProNews Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Verizon has announced the launch of OneSearch, a brand-new search engine focused on privacy, according to a press release. Privacy is increasingly becoming a major factor for tech companies, governments and users alike. The European Union’s Genera Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) privacy law went into effect in 2018. As of January 1, 2020, California implemented…

The post Verizon Launches OneSearch, A Privacy-Focused Search Engine appeared first on WebProNews.
Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engine

Verizon promises that it won’t track you with OneSearch, its new privacy-focused search engineIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Verizon and its subsidiaries have become known for massive data breaches, privacy blunders, and oddly named web...
The Verge

Pro-privacy search engine Qwant announces more exec changes — to ‘switch focus to monetization’

More changes have been announced in the senior leadership of French pro-privacy search engine, Qwant. President and co-founder, Eric Leandri (pictured above),...
TechCrunch

