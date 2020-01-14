Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is at its lowest price ever and comes with a free cover

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
*TL;DR:* Buy the ultra-light Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 64GB tablet at its lowest price ever of $349.99 at Amazon. Along with the $50 discount, you get a free book cover valued at $49.99 to protect your new tablet. 

--------------------

Now that CES is over, all we can do is sit around and wait patiently to see which...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month [Video]Samsung's Galaxy S11 Likely to Debut Next Month

The smartphone could premiere February 11 at the company's annual Unpacked event.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 tablet has received a $100 discount starting at $550

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 128GB for* $549.99 shipped*. You’ll find the same offer at Best Buy. Usually...
9to5Toys

Add the hardcover Art of Cuphead book to your collection at $19.50 (Reg. $28+)

Amazon is now offering pre-orders on the hardcover Art of Cuphead Book for *$19.49 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $40,...
9to5Toys


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.