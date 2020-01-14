Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mark Hamill may have cheated the Star Wars Instagram filter to get Luke Skywalker

Mashable Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Greetings, exalted ones. Mark Hamill — aka the Luke Skywalker from Star Wars — has discovered the Star Wars Instagram filter that gives you a random character from the movies. 

Which "random" character did the filter give him? Luke Skywalker, of course, as if you didn't already know. What luck! Unless...



View this...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube [Video]Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political adverts | #TheCube

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:25Published

Rian Johnson 'still talking' to Lucasfilm about Star Wars [Video]Rian Johnson 'still talking' to Lucasfilm about Star Wars

Rian Johnson has confirmed he is "still talking" to Lucasfilm about working on further 'Star Wars' projects, and he is delighted to have received an Original Screenplay nomination for 'Knives Out'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mark Hamill's Lost 'Star War' Record Returned by Arizona Store

The Force was strong enough at an Arizona store to reunite Luke Skywalker with his long-lost vinyl record. Actor Mark Hamill is praising workers at...
Billboard.com Also reported by •The WrapFOXNews.comWorldNews

'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill quits Facebook over political ads

Actor Mark Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker for six installments throughout the long-running "Star Wars" movie series has deleted his Facebook account,...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comAceShowbizgeek.comBusiness InsiderSifyMashableWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.